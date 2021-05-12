May 12, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Appian (APPN), Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Appian (APPNResearch Report) and Smart Global Holdings (SGHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Appian (APPN)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to Appian today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Appian has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $148.60.

Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill reiterated a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 64.6% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smart Global Holdings with a $63.75 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

