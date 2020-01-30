January 30, 2020   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alphabet (GOOGLResearch Report), Microsoft (MSFTResearch Report) and Facebook (FBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $1625.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1456.70, close to its 52-week high of $1500.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 52.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1557.70, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1650.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $168.04, close to its 52-week high of $168.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 76.1% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $184.93, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $189.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.23, close to its 52-week high of $224.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Criteo SA, and Alphabet.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $248.63, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

