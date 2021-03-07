March 7, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT), Ciena (CIEN)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOTResearch Report) and Ciena (CIENResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Allied Motion Technologies on March 4 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vishay Precision Group, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Digi International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allied Motion Technologies with a $55.00 average price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on Ciena on March 5 and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 54.2% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ciena is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.96, implying a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

