Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Airbus Group SE (EADSF), Adyen (ADYYF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report) and Adyen (ADYYF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Hallam maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR139.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $108.36.

Hallam has an average return of 5.1% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #2468 out of 7196 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.94, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR125.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mohammed Moawalla maintained a Buy rating on Adyen yesterday and set a price target of EUR2100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2134.00.

Moawalla has an average return of 71.6% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #1049 out of 7196 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2123.28, which is a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR2300.00 price target.

