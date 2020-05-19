May 19, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: 8X8 (EGHT), Pluralsight (PS)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on 8X8 (EGHTResearch Report) and Pluralsight (PSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

8X8 (EGHT)

Needham analyst Richard Valera assigned a Buy rating to 8X8 today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

8X8 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.18, representing a 44.8% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pluralsight (PS)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Pluralsight, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 66.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Pluralsight has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019