Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: 8X8 (EGHT), Pluralsight (PS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on 8X8 (EGHT – Research Report) and Pluralsight (PS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

8X8 (EGHT)

Needham analyst Richard Valera assigned a Buy rating to 8X8 today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

8X8 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.18, representing a 44.8% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Pluralsight (PS)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Pluralsight, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 66.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Pluralsight has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.69.

