Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Zovio (ZVO), Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zovio (ZVO – Research Report) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zovio (ZVO)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Zovio today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.75, close to its 52-week low of $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zovio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.4% and a 43.4% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sirius XM Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.57, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

