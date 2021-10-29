Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Wingstop (WING), Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wingstop (WING – Research Report) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Wingstop (WING)

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Buy rating on Wingstop on October 20 and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $168.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wingstop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $186.27, a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $191.00 price target.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International on October 21 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as First Watch Restaurant Group, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Restaurant Brands International with a $70.90 average price target, which is a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$75.00 price target.

