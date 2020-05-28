Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Usio (USIO), WNS (WNS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Usio (USIO – Research Report) and WNS (WNS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Usio (USIO)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Usio, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 45.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Usio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.50, which is an 83.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

WNS (WNS)

WNS received a Buy rating and a $52.00 price target from Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.1% and a 41.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WNS with a $54.50 average price target.

