May 28, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Usio (USIO), WNS (WNS)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Usio (USIOResearch Report) and WNS (WNSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Usio (USIO)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Usio, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 45.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Usio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.50, which is an 83.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

WNS (WNS)

WNS received a Buy rating and a $52.00 price target from Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.1% and a 41.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WNS with a $54.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

