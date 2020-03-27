Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: US Auto Parts Network (PRTS), Marcus (MCS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on US Auto Parts Network (PRTS – Research Report) and Marcus (MCS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

US Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on US Auto Parts Network, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.0% and a 34.0% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Auto Parts Network is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marcus (MCS)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Marcus today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.4% and a 41.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marcus with a $19.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.