Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: United Parcel (UPS), Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on United Parcel (UPS – Research Report), Barrett Business Services (BBSI – Research Report) and ASGN (ASGN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

United Parcel (UPS)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to United Parcel today and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.68, close to its 52-week high of $125.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 58.6% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $116.43 average price target.

Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 46.9% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrett Business Services with a $72.00 average price target.

ASGN (ASGN)

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Caso maintained a Buy rating on ASGN today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.73, close to its 52-week high of $72.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 65.9% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ASGN is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.60.

