Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: TFI International (TFII), McDonald’s (MCD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TFI International (TFII – Research Report) and McDonald’s (MCD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

TFI International (TFII)

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen maintained a Buy rating on TFI International today and set a price target of C$65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Doerksen ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.6% and a 29.2% success rate. Doerksen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Railway, Canadian Pacific, and Air Canada.

TFI International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.45, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

McDonald’s (MCD)

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 76.5% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McDonald’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $209.00, representing a 5.2% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Longbow Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

