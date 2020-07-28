July 28, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: TFI International (TFII), McDonald’s (MCD)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TFI International (TFIIResearch Report) and McDonald’s (MCDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

TFI International (TFII)

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen maintained a Buy rating on TFI International today and set a price target of C$65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Doerksen ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.6% and a 29.2% success rate. Doerksen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Railway, Canadian Pacific, and Air Canada.

TFI International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.45, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

McDonald’s (MCD)

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 76.5% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McDonald’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $209.00, representing a 5.2% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Longbow Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019