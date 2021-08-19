August 19, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: R1 RCM (RCM), Terminix Global Holdings (TMX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on R1 RCM (RCMResearch Report) and Terminix Global Holdings (TMXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

R1 RCM (RCM)

In a report issued on August 16, Vikram Kesavabhotla from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on R1 RCM, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesavabhotla is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Kesavabhotla covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, InnovAge Holding, and GoodRx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on R1 RCM is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.00, representing a 57.6% upside. In a report issued on August 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Terminix Global Holdings (TMX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Buy rating on Terminix Global Holdings on August 16 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 67.2% success rate. Wittmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Concrete Pumping Holdings, Construction Partners, and Jacobs Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Terminix Global Holdings with a $57.67 average price target.

