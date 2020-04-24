April 24, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), Union Pacific (UNP)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Old Dominion Freight (ODFLResearch Report) and Union Pacific (UNPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

Stephens analyst Jack Atkins maintained a Buy rating on Old Dominion Freight today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $141.63, close to its 52-week high of $151.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkins is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 46.9% success rate. Atkins covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Air Transport Services, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Old Dominion Freight with a $133.20 average price target, a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Union Pacific (UNP)

In a report released today, Justin Long from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific, with a price target of $176.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $156.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Long covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Pacific, Norfolk Southern, and Hub Group.

Union Pacific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.75, implying a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

