August 10, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: International Seaways (INSW), Magnite (MGNI)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on International Seaways (INSWResearch Report) and Magnite (MGNIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

International Seaways (INSW)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on International Seaways, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.39, close to its 52-week low of $14.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.3% and a 40.8% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for International Seaways with a $24.20 average price target.

Magnite (MGNI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl reiterated a Buy rating on Magnite today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.7% and a 56.0% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

Magnite has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

