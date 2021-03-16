Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: IMAX (IMAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and IMAX (IMAX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

IMAX (IMAX)

In a report issued on March 8, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on IMAX, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.46, close to its 52-week high of $25.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 63.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMAX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.21, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

