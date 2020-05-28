May 28, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Euroseas (ESEA), EasyJet (EJTTF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Euroseas (ESEAResearch Report) and EasyJet (EJTTFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Euroseas (ESEA)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial assigned a Buy rating to Euroseas, with a price target of $6.35. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -16.1% and a 33.1% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euroseas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

EasyJet (EJTTF)

Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet today and set a price target of £10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.65.

Roeska has an average return of 11.7% when recommending EasyJet.

According to TipRanks.com, Roeska is ranked #6317 out of 6650 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EasyJet with a $9.47 average price target, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

