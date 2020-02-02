February 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Euronav (EURN), Tractor Supply (TSCO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Euronav (EURNResearch Report), Tractor Supply (TSCOResearch Report) and Quest Diagnostics (DGXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Euronav (EURN)

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained a Buy rating on Euronav on January 31 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 47.1% success rate. Chappell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Bulk Shipping, Golar LNG Partners, and Navigator Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Euronav with a $18.33 average price target, which is an 84.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Cleaves Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

In a report issued on January 31, Oliver Wintermantel from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Wintermantel is ranked #2983 out of 5849 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tractor Supply is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.73, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

In a report issued on January 31, Michael Newshel from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Quest Diagnostics, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.67, close to its 52-week high of $112.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Newshel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Newshel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as UnitedHealth, Premier, and Humana.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quest Diagnostics with a $112.00 average price target, which is a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

