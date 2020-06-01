June 1, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Magellan Midstream (MMP)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Domino’s Pizza (DPZResearch Report), Magellan Midstream (MMPResearch Report) and MPLX (MPLXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza, with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $388.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domino’s Pizza with a $390.05 average price target, which is a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $410.00 price target.

Magellan Midstream (MMP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained a Buy rating on Magellan Midstream today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.25.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.2% and a 33.8% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Chesapeake Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magellan Midstream is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.01.

MPLX (MPLX)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on MPLX, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 54.2% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MPLX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.20.

