Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Calyxt (CLXT), Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Calyxt (CLXT – Research Report) and Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Calyxt (CLXT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Calyxt today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 53.2% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Calyxt has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Tufin Software Technologies, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 71.3% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tufin Software Technologies with a $12.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.