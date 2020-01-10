January 10, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Booking Holdings (BKNG), Amazon (AMZN)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Booking Holdings (BKNGResearch Report) and Amazon (AMZNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $2350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2084.29, close to its 52-week high of $2090.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 68.9% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $2151.18 average price target.

Amazon (AMZN)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Amazon yesterday and set a price target of $2350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1901.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 76.8% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2145.09, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

