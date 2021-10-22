October 22, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Barrett Business Services (BBSI), Zovio (ZVO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Barrett Business Services (BBSIResearch Report), Zovio (ZVOResearch Report) and Chipotle (CMGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.55, close to its 52-week high of $82.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Insight Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Barrett Business Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.00.

Zovio (ZVO)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris maintained a Buy rating on Zovio today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.32, close to its 52-week low of $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 54.8% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zovio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.25.

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released today, Lauren Silberman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle, with a price target of $2200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1843.83, close to its 52-week high of $1958.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Bloomin’ Brands, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chipotle is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2107.53, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2180.00 price target.

