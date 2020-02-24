February 24, 2020   Analyst News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These NA Stocks: Canfor (CFPZF), CCL Industries (CCDBF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the NA sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Canfor (CFPZFResearch Report) and CCL Industries (CCDBFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Canfor (CFPZF)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Canfor today and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 67.2% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canfor with a $12.82 average price target, representing a 29.5% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

CCL Industries (CCDBF)

In a report released today, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CCL Industries, with a price target of C$61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.03, close to its 52-week low of $33.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 66.8% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Railway, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CCL Industries with a $47.84 average price target, implying a 40.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$65.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

