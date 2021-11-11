November 11, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Yamana Gold (AUY)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Yamana Gold (AUYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Yamana Gold (AUY)

Berenberg Bank analyst Jonathan Guy maintained a Buy rating on Yamana Gold on October 29 and set a price target of $7.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Guy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Galiano Gold, FRESNILLO, and Centamin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yamana Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.90, implying a 57.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

