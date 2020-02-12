Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF), Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF – Research Report) and Centerra Gold (CAGDF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF)

Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff maintained a Buy rating on West Fraser Timber Co today and set a price target of C$72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff is ranked #5700 out of 5897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for West Fraser Timber Co with a $50.69 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Centerra Gold, with a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.48.

MacArthur has an average return of 12.9% when recommending Centerra Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is ranked #5227 out of 5897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerra Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.08.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.