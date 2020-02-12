February 12, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF), Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBFResearch Report) and Centerra Gold (CAGDFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF)

Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff maintained a Buy rating on West Fraser Timber Co today and set a price target of C$72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff is ranked #5700 out of 5897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for West Fraser Timber Co with a $50.69 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Centerra Gold, with a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.48.

MacArthur has an average return of 12.9% when recommending Centerra Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is ranked #5227 out of 5897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerra Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.08.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019