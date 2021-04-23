April 23, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials, Best Performing Analysts   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Verano Holdings (VRNOF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Verano Holdings (VRNOFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Verano Holdings (VRNOF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple reiterated a Buy rating on Verano Holdings on April 9 and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.77, close to its 52-week low of $16.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 96.4% and a 71.9% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verano Holdings with a $29.03 average price target, a 59.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, ATB Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019