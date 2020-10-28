Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF), Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF – Research Report), Torex Gold Resources (TORXF – Research Report) and Centerra Gold (CAGDF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

M Partners analyst Paul Piotrowski maintained a Buy rating on Trulieve Cannabis on May 20 and set a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.79, close to its 52-week high of $26.50.

Piotrowski has an average return of 77.4% when recommending Trulieve Cannabis.

According to TipRanks.com, Piotrowski is ranked #2037 out of 7016 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trulieve Cannabis with a $35.10 average price target, implying a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, ATB Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

In a report issued on October 15, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Torex Gold Resources, with a price target of C$34.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.82.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 72.9% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pretium Resources, Bear Creek Mining, and Artemis Gold.

Torex Gold Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.06, representing a 70.2% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$34.00 price target.

Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

In a report issued on October 15, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Centerra Gold, with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 58.8% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Centerra Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.07, which is a 61.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Cormark Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.50 price target.

