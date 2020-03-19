March 19, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Parsley Energy (PE), Canadian Natural (CNQ)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Parsley Energy (PEResearch Report) and Canadian Natural (CNQResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Parsley Energy (PE)

Credit Suisse analyst William Janela maintained a Buy rating on Parsley Energy yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.87, close to its 52-week low of $3.92.

Janela has an average return of 11.2% when recommending Parsley Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Janela is ranked #1481 out of 6147 analysts.

Parsley Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.53, implying a 342.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also upgraded the stock to Buy with a price target.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.76, close to its 52-week low of $6.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -45.8% and a 12.0% success rate. Gupta covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Cenovus Energy, and Valero Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.71, implying a 189.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$45.00 price target.

