Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR – Research Report) and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Gold Royalties yesterday and set a price target of C$16.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.53.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 75.9% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Sandstorm Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osisko Gold Royalties with a $10.42 average price target, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$14.75 price target.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 49.0% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Rubicon Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argonaut Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.95.

