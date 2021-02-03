Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: O3 Mining (OIIIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and O3 Mining (OIIIF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

O3 Mining (OIIIF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on O3 Mining on December 10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.28.

Gallo has an average return of 35.2% when recommending O3 Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is ranked #663 out of 7271 analysts.

O3 Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.06, a 122.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 27, Cormark Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

