March 2, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Newmont Mining (NEM), SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Newmont Mining (NEMResearch Report), SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAFResearch Report) and AltaGas (ATGFFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining today and set a price target of C$75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.83.

Parkin has an average return of 11.1% when recommending Newmont Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is ranked #5528 out of 5939 analysts.

Newmont Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.84, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

In a report released today, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SNC-Lavalin Group, with a price target of C$38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #2141 out of 5939 analysts.

SNC-Lavalin Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.29, implying a 48.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

AltaGas (ATGFF)

TD Securities analyst Linda Ezergailis maintained a Buy rating on AltaGas today and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.37.

Ezergailis has an average return of 1.7% when recommending AltaGas.

According to TipRanks.com, Ezergailis is ranked #991 out of 5939 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AltaGas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.03.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019