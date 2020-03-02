Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Newmont Mining (NEM), SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Newmont Mining (NEM – Research Report), SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF – Research Report) and AltaGas (ATGFF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining today and set a price target of C$75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.83.

Parkin has an average return of 11.1% when recommending Newmont Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is ranked #5528 out of 5939 analysts.

Newmont Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.84, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

In a report released today, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SNC-Lavalin Group, with a price target of C$38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #2141 out of 5939 analysts.

SNC-Lavalin Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.29, implying a 48.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

AltaGas (ATGFF)

TD Securities analyst Linda Ezergailis maintained a Buy rating on AltaGas today and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.37.

Ezergailis has an average return of 1.7% when recommending AltaGas.

According to TipRanks.com, Ezergailis is ranked #991 out of 5939 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AltaGas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.03.

