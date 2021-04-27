Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Marathon Gold (MGDPF), Neo Lithium (NTTHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marathon Gold (MGDPF – Research Report) and Neo Lithium (NTTHF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Marathon Gold (MGDPF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 66.2% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, New Found Gold Corp, and Battle North Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Gold with a $2.98 average price target, representing a 43.3% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

Neo Lithium (NTTHF)

In a report released yesterday, Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Neo Lithium, with a price target of C$4.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 69.4% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Fission Uranium.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neo Lithium is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.27.

