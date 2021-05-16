Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Linde (LIN), LANXESS (LNXSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Linde (LIN – Research Report) and LANXESS (LNXSF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Linde (LIN)

Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer maintained a Buy rating on Linde on May 12 and set a price target of EUR285.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $301.17, close to its 52-week high of $303.87.

Mayer has an average return of 16.6% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #750 out of 7505 analysts.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $329.15, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR270.00 price target.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

UBS analyst Andrew Stott maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS on May 12 and set a price target of EUR71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.81.

Stott has an average return of 1.7% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Stott is ranked #981 out of 7505 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LANXESS with a $84.54 average price target, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR78.00 price target.

