May 16, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Linde (LIN), LANXESS (LNXSF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Linde (LINResearch Report) and LANXESS (LNXSFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Linde (LIN)

Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer maintained a Buy rating on Linde on May 12 and set a price target of EUR285.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $301.17, close to its 52-week high of $303.87.

Mayer has an average return of 16.6% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #750 out of 7505 analysts.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $329.15, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR270.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

LANXESS (LNXSF)

UBS analyst Andrew Stott maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS on May 12 and set a price target of EUR71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.81.

Stott has an average return of 1.7% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Stott is ranked #981 out of 7505 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LANXESS with a $84.54 average price target, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR78.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019