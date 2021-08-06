August 6, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Graphic Packaging (GPK)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Graphic Packaging (GPKResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Graphic Packaging (GPK)

Deutsche Bank analyst Kyle White, CFA maintained a Buy rating on Graphic Packaging on July 27 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.72, close to its 52-week high of $19.75.

CFA has an average return of 1.1% when recommending Graphic Packaging.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5515 out of 7618 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graphic Packaging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.71, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.


