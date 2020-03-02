Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Clean Harbors (CLH), Quanta Services (PWR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clean Harbors (CLH – Research Report) and Quanta Services (PWR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Clean Harbors (CLH)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Buy rating on Clean Harbors on February 26 and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 65.4% success rate. Manthey covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Anixter International, and Applied Tech.

Clean Harbors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.80, representing a 32.9% upside. In a report issued on February 27, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Quanta Services (PWR)

In a report issued on February 27, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Quanta Services. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Wittmann covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Aecom Technology, and Tetra Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quanta Services with a $49.25 average price target, implying a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

