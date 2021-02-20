February 20, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Argonaut Gold (ARNGFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo reiterated a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold on January 19 and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.71.

Gallo has an average return of 23.9% when recommending Argonaut Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is ranked #1508 out of 7329 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argonaut Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.83, which is an 119.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019