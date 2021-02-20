Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo reiterated a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold on January 19 and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.71.

Gallo has an average return of 23.9% when recommending Argonaut Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is ranked #1508 out of 7329 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argonaut Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.83, which is an 119.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

