September 9, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Zynex (ZYXI), Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zynex (ZYXIResearch Report) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zynex (ZYXI)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities upgraded Zynex to Buy, with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.76.

Terwilliger has an average return of 84.7% when recommending Zynex.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is ranked #1380 out of 6897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $26.38 average price target, a 77.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Aridis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.4% and a 29.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019