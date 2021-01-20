January 20, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), Beyondspring (BYSI)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNEResearch Report) and Beyondspring (BYSIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report issued on December 18, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 52.6% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.67, which is a 138.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Beyondspring (BYSI)

In a report issued on June 3, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 63.3% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Viking Therapeutics.

Beyondspring has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.50, which is an 111.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

