May 18, 2020

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Zoetis (ZTS), Alcon (ALC)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zoetis (ZTSResearch Report) and Alcon (ALCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zoetis (ZTS)

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright maintained a Buy rating on Zoetis on May 13 and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 61.8% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phibro Animal Health, Quest Diagnostics, and Fulgent Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoetis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $137.75, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alcon (ALC)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic reiterated a Buy rating on Alcon on May 14 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 63.6% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.67, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Stephens also upgraded the stock to Buy.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

