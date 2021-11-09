November 9, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Xencor (XNCR), Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Xencor (XNCRResearch Report), Minerva Neurosciences (NERVResearch Report) and T2 Biosystems (TTOOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Xencor (XNCR)

BTIG analyst Kaveri Pohlman maintained a Buy rating on Xencor yesterday and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pohlman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Pohlman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xencor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.40, representing a 40.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.41, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 37.4% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Minerva Neurosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50, representing a 443.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

BTIG analyst Mark Massaro reiterated a Buy rating on T2 Biosystems yesterday and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.79, close to its 52-week low of $0.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 57.8% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lucid Diagnostics, Talis Biomedical, and Exact Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T2 Biosystems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

