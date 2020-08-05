Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Vericel (VCEL), Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vericel (VCEL – Research Report), Inspire Medical Systems (INSP – Research Report) and Cardiovascular Systems (CSII – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vericel (VCEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Vericel today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.24.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 55.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.25, representing a 42.7% upside. In a report released today, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Inspire Medical Systems, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 66.8% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Inspire Medical Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.14, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Cardiovascular Systems today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.11, close to its 52-week low of $26.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Cardiovascular Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.86, implying a 41.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $44.00 price target.

