April 2, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Vericel (VCEL), Immunomedics (IMMU)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vericel (VCELResearch Report) and Immunomedics (IMMUResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vericel (VCEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Vericel today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.59, close to its 52-week low of $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 37.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Immunomedics (IMMU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Immunomedics today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.79, close to its 52-week low of $9.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and CytomX Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunomedics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.00, which is a 120.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019