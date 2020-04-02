Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Vericel (VCEL), Immunomedics (IMMU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vericel (VCEL – Research Report) and Immunomedics (IMMU – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vericel (VCEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Vericel today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.59, close to its 52-week low of $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 37.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

Immunomedics (IMMU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Immunomedics today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.79, close to its 52-week low of $9.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and CytomX Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunomedics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.00, which is a 120.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

