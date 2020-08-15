Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Venus Concept (VERO), Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Venus Concept (VERO – Research Report) and Co-Diagnostics (CODX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Venus Concept (VERO)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Venus Concept yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $2.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 46.7% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Venus Concept is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50, a 157.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Co-Diagnostics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.29.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 51.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Co-Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, an 88.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

