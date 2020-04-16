April 16, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: The Valens (VLNCF), Aphria (APHA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on The Valens (VLNCFResearch Report) and Aphria (APHAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

The Valens (VLNCF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Buy rating on The Valens today and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is ranked #1666 out of 6470 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Valens with a $6.80 average price target, implying a 295.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, M Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.70 price target.

Aphria (APHA)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aphria, with a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 39.8% success rate. Bottomley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, and MedMen Enterprises.

Aphria has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.06, implying a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.30 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

