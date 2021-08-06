Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS), Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS – Research Report) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated a Buy rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals on June 23 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.90, close to its 52-week low of $4.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 42.4% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Aquestive Therapeutics, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals with a $15.75 average price target, representing a 239.4% upside. In a report issued on June 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

JMP Securities analyst Roy Buchanan reiterated a Buy rating on Enanta Pharmaceuticals on June 24 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Buchanan is ranked #7037 out of 7618 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enanta Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $55.67, representing a 30.1% upside. In a report issued on June 22, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

