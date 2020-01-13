Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX), CareDx (CDNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX – Research Report) and CareDx (CDNA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.58.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 53.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

CareDx (CDNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.81, close to its 52-week low of $18.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

