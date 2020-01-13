January 13, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX), CareDx (CDNA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDXResearch Report) and CareDx (CDNAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.58.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 53.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CareDx (CDNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.81, close to its 52-week low of $18.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019