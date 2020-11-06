November 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Sierra Oncology (SRRA), Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sierra Oncology (SRRAResearch Report), Cidara Therapeutics (CDTXResearch Report) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 54.3% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and BELLUS Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cidara Therapeutics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 50.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cidara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 44.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Arvinas Holding Company, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $106.80 average price target, a 71.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

