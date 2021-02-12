February 12, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Seagen (SGEN), Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seagen (SGENResearch Report) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Seagen (SGEN)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Seagen, with a price target of $208.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 76.2% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, and Alnylam Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagen with a $202.88 average price target, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $213.00 price target.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 57.1% and a 85.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Sorrento Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, implying an 86.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

, , ,
