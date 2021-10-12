Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Dice Therapeutics Inc (DICE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT – Research Report), Dice Therapeutics Inc (DICE – Research Report) and PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. (PRCT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics on October 8 and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 44.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.64, representing a 22.3% upside. In a report issued on September 27, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Dice Therapeutics Inc (DICE)

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Dice Therapeutics Inc on October 10 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.86, close to its 52-week low of $23.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.9% and a 24.2% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dice Therapeutics Inc with a $49.00 average price target, representing a 79.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. received a Buy rating and a $46.00 price target from Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.50, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

