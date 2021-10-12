October 12, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Dice Therapeutics Inc (DICE)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPTResearch Report), Dice Therapeutics Inc (DICEResearch Report) and PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. (PRCTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics on October 8 and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 44.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.64, representing a 22.3% upside. In a report issued on September 27, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Dice Therapeutics Inc (DICE)

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Dice Therapeutics Inc on October 10 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.86, close to its 52-week low of $23.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.9% and a 24.2% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dice Therapeutics Inc with a $49.00 average price target, representing a 79.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. received a Buy rating and a $46.00 price target from Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.50, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

