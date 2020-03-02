March 2, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM), Urogen Pharma (URGN)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTMResearch Report) and Urogen Pharma (URGNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $26.00.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 42.6% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Miragen Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Urogen Pharma with a $61.00 average price target.

