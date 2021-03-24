Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Regeneron (REGN), Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN – Research Report), Aptose Biosciences (APTO – Research Report) and scPharmaceuticals (SCPH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $469.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 48.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $653.36 average price target, representing a 34.4% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $725.00 price target.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.67, close to its 52-week low of $3.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.2% and a 63.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67, a 164.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on scPharmaceuticals, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 53.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

scPharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

